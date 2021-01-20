Where Did Bernie Sanders Get His Inauguration Day Mittens From?

Bernie Sanders became the Internet’s ultimate style star on January 20 at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Bernie, who was seated distantly from other politicians, caught major sartorial attention with his casual look, which some on the Internet deemed “grumpy chic.”

This fit and energy is why I will always have a place in my heart for Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DmsFXuWQgG — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 20, 2021

The Vermont-bred politician rocked a beige puffer jacket, brown slacks, a blue medical mask, and a fetching pair of mittens. The mittens, which featured a classic pattern, definitely looked warm and cozy.

But where did Bernie get the attention-grabbing mittens?

I wanna be Michelle Obama but I know I’m a Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/eHNgvEzAW6 — keesh (@keshiaerica) January 20, 2021

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

The pose. The mittens. The social distance. pic.twitter.com/kwHH7AzZY8 — Vulture (@vulture) January 20, 2021

Shout out to Bernie Sanders showing up to the inauguration as if he’s headed to the UPS store and picking up some coffee in Burlington. pic.twitter.com/ZxupI4jK1f — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 20, 2021

i just love how much bernie sanders looks like a bystander wherever he goes pic.twitter.com/nIJfdWb2W6 — john rose (@johnrose_VA) January 20, 2021

From a Vermont teacher!

Teacher Jen Ellis tweeted exactly one year ago that she made Bernie’s standout mittens.

“I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens,” she wrote on Twitter.

I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020

The mittens were definitely popular and seemed to turn into a bit of a business for the teacher, who tweeted last year about how to get the mittens

Wow! I am completely humbled by the huge support for Bernie and the mittens I made for him!! What started out as a simple act of kindness more than 2 years ago has grown into something beyond my imagination! Thanks everyone! The world is a beautiful place. #berniesmittens — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 24, 2020

Nice to see Bernie supporting sustainable fashion by wearing them one more time in a public setting!

PHOTOS: All The Inauguration Day Snaps!