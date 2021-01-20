WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Where Did Bernie Sanders Get His Inauguration Day Mittens From?

Bernie Sanders became the Internet’s ultimate style star on January 20 at the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Bernie, who was seated distantly from other politicians, caught major sartorial attention with his casual look, which some on the Internet deemed “grumpy chic.”

The Vermont-bred politician rocked a beige puffer jacket, brown slacks, a blue medical mask, and a fetching pair of mittens. The mittens, which featured a classic pattern, definitely looked warm and cozy.

But where did Bernie get the attention-grabbing mittens?

From a Vermont teacher!

Teacher Jen Ellis tweeted exactly one year ago that she made Bernie’s standout mittens.

“I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens,” she wrote on Twitter.

The mittens were definitely popular and seemed to turn into a bit of a business for the teacher, who tweeted last year about how to get the mittens

Nice to see Bernie supporting sustainable fashion by wearing them one more time in a public setting!

PHOTOS: All The Inauguration Day Snaps!

Inauguration Of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: All The Photos!

Inauguration Of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: All The Photos!

View Gallery

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Celebrities React & Share Their Thoughts & Prayers After Texas Shooting

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.