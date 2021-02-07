What Happened To The Weeknd’s Bandages For Super Bowl LV Halftime Show?

The Weeknd brought down the house during the Super Bowl LV halftime show. The halftime show marks the 30-year-old singer’s first performance without his white bandages on his face, after months of appearances where he’s appeared battered and bruised.

The Weeknd, who forewent his normal white bandages, put on an upbeat performance, and instead his team of hundreds of dancers rocked full face masks and bandages. The Weeknd and his dancers closed out their look by rocking his signature red, sparkling leather jacket, which has become his trademark over the past year.

RELATED: See The Super Bowl LV Opening Performances

The Weeknd first entered the Tampa Bay, Florida, stadium from a perch up high and opened with his hit, “Starboy.” He then headed into hit after hit of his huge catalogue, singing, “The Hills,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears,” “Earned It,” and “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls.” He then closed things out with his upbeat bop “Blinding Lights,” and was joined in center field by his dancers.

The Weeknd was definitely pumped up for his halftime show, taking to Twitter before the big game to write, “Let’s goo!”

LET’S GO !!!!!! — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 7, 2021

And he also revealed a few details about his look ahead of the game too. The Weeknd addressed his bandages leading up to the performance, sharing with Variety the significance of his appearance over the last year.

PHOTOS: The Weeknd Brings Down The House In Super Bowl LV Halftime Performance

The Weeknd Brings Down The House In Super Bowl LV Halftime Performance View Gallery

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he said.

RELATED: Brittany Matthews Cheers On Patrick Mahomes

The Weeknd hasn’t performed without his bandages in months. He showed off a banged-up face at the 2020 VMAs and also at 2020 American Music Awards, where his face was completely wrapped up in bandages.

The transformation of the singer’s face, from bloodied and bandaged to face-defining prosthetics and CGI plastic surgery, has been a major source of curiosity over the past year-plus, and he revealed it was all part of evolving style that represented “The Character” he created surrounding his album, “After Hours.”

PHOTOS: H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church Kick Off Super Bowl With Patriotic Performances