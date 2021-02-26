Wendy Williams Will Go On Date With Mario Lopez’s Friend After He Sets Them Up

Wendy Williams is single and ready to mingle—with a friend of our own Mario Lopez!

On Friday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the radio legend had some potential suitors compete for a date with her.

Among the suitors was Mike Esterman, a good friend of Mario Lopez. He revealed that Mario thought they would make a good match, and planned out the most fun first date: getting ring side seats for Lamar Odom’s boxing match in Atlantic City.

Wendy liked Mike’s job as a contractor, speculating that must make him good with his hands. He sweetly offered to fix things around her house!

Wendy chose Mike because she felt he was the best match for her at this stage in her life, saying, “I chose you because I’m not a multiple boyfriend person. I want to settle down one day. We are age appropriate…I like your shirt and you got jokes.”

Will Wendy and Mike hit it off after their date? Only time will tell! But we hope to see Mario playing Cupid again soon!

Mario just spoke to Wendy Williams where she revealed what she finds most attractive in a man and how she came up with the idea to have potential suitors compete for a date with her.

“I want to have a good time and eventually have the love with the same man,” she said. “I’m just going to let it go, as long as he’s virus free, I’m not opposed to, you know, sex on the first date. I’m not opposed to any of that. I like to kiss but kissing is germy because of the virus.”

“I want a boyfriend and you can’t make it happen unless you put yourself out there,” she added.