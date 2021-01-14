Wendy Williams Opens Up About Sexual Assault In Interview Ahead Of Lifetime Biopic

Wendy Williams is opening up for the first time about her sexual assault.

In a panel interview to promote her upcoming Lifetime biopic, “Wendy Williams: The Movie”, the talk show host opened up about her life experiences, including the claim that she was date raped.

For the first time, Williams shared her story of a date rape she claims was at the hands of late R&B singer, Sherrick, an artist from the 1980s.

“He mesmerized me with his twinkling eyes. He flipped the interview around to where he was interviewing me — I was just gaga over this man and he asked me to go to an opening party, an album release party, with him that night,” Wendy shared in the panel. “And before the party, I was date raped by him.”

Williams also said that this wasn’t her only experience with sexual assault, adding that she was also date raped in college.

Williams said she knows these assaults are all too common, adding, “Those types of things happen to girls all the time. And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

This isn’t the only painful subject Wendy’s biopic will cover—her substance abuse issues and divorce from husband Kevin Hunter are also featured prominently.

Wendy says the film has given her an opportunity to set the record straight about what really happened in her life, adding, “I was able to clear up half-truths and untruths. Just when you think you know, you watch a biopic and you learn a whole lot more — and for mine, I wanted to be very truthful.”

“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres January 30 at 8pm on Lifetime.