Watch Rupert Grint Go On Stakeout In Apple TV’s ‘Servant’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julian is doing some detective work in an exclusive new clip from episode 3 of the Apple TV+ series “Servant.”

In the clip, Dorothy and Sean, played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, watch as Julian stakes out the Marinos’ home in search of answers.

However, Julian, played by Rupert Grint, doesn’t find what he expected, and lets Dorothy and Sean know exactly how he feels about having his time wasted.

“I expect breakfast…with bacon!” In this exclusive clip from @Servant on @AppleTV Plus, Julian goes on a stakeout at the Marinos’ house. pic.twitter.com/KkCoxZllBz — Access (@accessonline) January 27, 2021

Rupert recently opened up about how becoming a father has informed his performance in the series.

“I think it’s probably the worst show to be a part of if you’ve just become a dad,” he joked about the show.

“It really isn’t a good advert for becoming a parent and kind of an even more, kind of strange was the fact that – because we filmed this, this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic – I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part,” he continued.

Rupert says the birth of daughter Wednesday gave him a new outlook on the series when he returned to film. “It’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way.”

He continued by revealing he now relates to the character of Dorothy, adding, “It was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love, it’s a very different love and kind of getting into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that kind of, you would do anything to get your child back,” he said. “So yeah, it’s definitely helped in some ways.”

New episodes of “Servant” stream Fridays on Apple TV+.

— by Katcy Stephan