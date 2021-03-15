Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen & More Stars React To Oscar Nominations

Early Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Leading the pack this year is “Mank,” which racked up ten nods. “The Father,” “Judas And The Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound Of Metal” and “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” followed with six nominations each.

The Oscars will air on April 25, two months later than last year’s ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of the films nominated were released when movie theaters were primarily closed, leading streaming platforms to dominate the honors.

See how stars are reacting to their big nominations:

Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for “The Father”

Emerald Fennell, Best Director for “Promising Young Woman”

So proud and grateful to every amazing person who worked on this film. Never going to stop crying. — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) March 15, 2021

Riz Ahmed, Best Actor for “Sound Of Metal”

Viola Davis, Best Actress for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

H.E.R., Best Original Song (“Fight For You”) from “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Supporting Actor for “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

— by Katcy Stephan