Viola Davis, Sacha Baron Cohen & More Stars React To Oscar Nominations

Early Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Leading the pack this year is “Mank,” which racked up ten nods. “The Father,” “Judas And The Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound Of Metal” and “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” followed with six nominations each.

The Oscars will air on April 25, two months later than last year’s ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of the films nominated were released when movie theaters were primarily closed, leading streaming platforms to dominate the honors.

See how stars are reacting to their big nominations:

Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress for “The Father”

Emerald Fennell, Best Director for “Promising Young Woman”

Riz Ahmed, Best Actor for “Sound Of Metal”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Riz Ahmed (@rizahmed)

Viola Davis, Best Actress for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

H.E.R., Best Original Song (“Fight For You”) from “Judas And The Black Messiah”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Supporting Actor for “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

