Vince Vaughn Addresses Video Of Him Chatting With Trump: ‘I’ve Always Been Cordial’ To Politicians

Vince Vaughn is defending himself after a viral video of him chatting with President Trump at a football game in January drew criticism on social media.

In the 31-second video, Vaughn is seen having a brief chat with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump before shaking the president’s hand and walking away.

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

When the video surfaced, some on social media suggested that Vaughn should be “cancelled” for his interaction with Trump, but he revealed in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that he doesn’t see a problem with the conversation.

“In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” he said. “It was the only time I’ve ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.”

Vaughn, who has previously identified himself as a libertarian, said the loudest voices don’t always represent the majority of Americans. “I think people are more charged than ever about these things. But I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it.”

“I was raised with the idea that you could have different likes and beliefs and you should respect and defend that in other people, not shout it down. The people you disagree with the most, you should stand up for their right to do that,” he continued.

Vaughn went on to clarify that his interaction with the president wasn’t an endorsement. “The only candidate I ever supported is Ron Paul. … I don’t have a party that I support and endorse. In fact, for me sometimes it’s difficult to find a candidate that you feel is philosophically consistent and not just going along with whoever is funding their particular party. That’s as much as I’ll get into it at this point.”

— by Katcy Stephan