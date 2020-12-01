Vin Diesel and Tyrese Remember Paul Walker On 7th Anniversary of His Death

Paul Walker’s costars Vin Diesel and Tyrese still think of their late friend every day.

On Monday, to mark 7 years since the late actor died in a car accident, Vin shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of himself on stage with the late actor.

“Seven years… Not a day passes… All love, Always,” he wrote.

Paul’s daughter Meadow commented on the actor’s post writing, “My forever angel. My two protectors and supporters. He’s with us always. So blessed to call him and dad and best friend. Endless love.”

Tyrese who also starred alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in the “Fast and the Furious” film franchises also remembered him with photo slideshow on Instagram.

“We miss you everyday!!!! Everyday…..today was one of those days that I just wanted to process and reflect….” he wrote. Adding, “We are one of the lucky ones who had a chance to share laughs and get hugs and work for years with P-Dubber! Praying for peace, closure and mental health in and around what feels like a never ending trauma…… Love you P! We miss you everyday!!”

Meadow remembered her beloved dad on the anniversary of his death with a touching Instagram post, “A silly day to remember in sadness. Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping,” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo of her and Paul.

Meadow frequently pays tribute to her dad on social media. Over Thanksgiving weekend, she shared a throwback photo of Paul smiling at her as she stuck her tongue out.

The 22-year-old also honored her dad back in September on what would have been his 47th birthday by sharing a photo which showed off their father-daughter resemblance, and wrote, “the moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”