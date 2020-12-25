Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Family Photo In First Christmas Since Losing Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the Christmas spirit.

Vanessa reflected on her loss and love for husband Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a set of photos posted on Christmas day.

She captioned two black and white photos, “Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.”

The images come as Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri celebrate their first holiday season without Kobe and Gianna, who perished in a helicopter crash at the start of 2020.



It’s been a difficult year for the family, but Vanessa has continued to shine a bright light on her two loves, regularly honoring them on her social media and also finding ways to continue to keep their spirit. This year Vanessa gifted all of her friends Kobe’s Grinch green shoes for the holidays.

And she’s including her daughter, Natalia, in some of the holiday traditions that she and Kobe shared. Vanessa shared a funny photo on her Instagram of Natalia standing over a plate of cookies for Santa and captioned the snap, “Did dad have to eat all of them?”

Clearly Vanessa and her daughter Natalia are still playing Santa for their youngest members of their family, Bianka, 4 and 1-year-old Capri!

Wishing the Bryant family a very happy holiday.

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant And Gianna Bryant: A Look Back At Their Lives

