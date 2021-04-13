‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Welcome Baby Boy

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are parents!

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced the arrival of a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi with a cute family photo posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” Brittany captioned the post. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love.”

Adding, “He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!”

The couple announced the pregnancy news on Brittany’s Instagram in September with a photo holding up their sonogram, revealing that the baby is due in April 2021.

The following week the couple shared sweet photos on their Instagram pages from a party to reveal the sex of their baby.

In the pics, Brittany and Jax shoot pastel blue confetti from handheld cannons, each captioning the snaps, “IT’S A BOY!!!!”

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” Brittany wrote alongside the photo.

“We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps… we were ready to go!” the mom to be, who was 11 weeks into her pregnancy at the time told PEOPLE.

“I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

Brittany and Jax got married in June 2019, in front of 240 friends and family at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles.

