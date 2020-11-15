Tyler Perry Drops Inspiring Speech At PCAs: ‘Make Sure People Meet You At Your Worth’

Tyler Perry dropped a whole lot of inspiring wisdom at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. The mega-star mogul accepted the People’s Champion Award and shared a poignant story about never giving up.

Tyler explained that when he was much younger he was getting very high water bills so he decided to dig a well – and after multiple attempts he never hit water. He was ready to give up and stop looking for water in the well, when he and his neighbor ended up realizing how close they actually were to water.

The whole experience taught him a valuable lesson – don’t give up.

“Why am I talking about digging for water? In this world we’re all digging wells, in our lives, digging wells in relationships, put time and effort and energy and sometimes doesn’t give us what we need. Time and effort and energy in dreams and business and doesn’t give us what we were after. But if you just keep digging, just hear me now, keep digging, you may be four inches away from every gift and blessing you ever wanted in your life,” Tyler explained.

“Had I given up — had I given up when I was homeless, sleeping in my car, hungry, had I given up on people you see on the screen right now wouldn’t be part of my dream. People tied into your dreams and destiny, and you’re worthy of getting to your goal. Keep digging, don’t stop. Let me tell you something, listen to me, when you get there, to that water and see it coming and know you have what you need, this is what I want you to always remember, make sure that everybody you run into meets you at your worst. Thank you to all the people who voted for me to have this. I’m really inspired, motivated, moved and I’m going to keep going. God bless you,” Tyler added.

“Make sure people meet you at your worth,” Tyler concluded.

