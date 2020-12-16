WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Tyler Oakley Announces He’s Taking A Break From YouTube For First Time In 13 Years

Tyler Oakley is taking a break from YouTube.

The social media star revealed his decision to step back from posting in a new video on his channel titled, “See ya later.”

“I’m making this video today to let you all know I have been making videos and uploading them every single Tuesday at noon for years and years and years and years and years. If you have been watching since I have been in college, I was 18 when I started and I am now 31. So you can go back and find any single week of my life between those two dates and see what I was up to,” he began. “I’ve never really taken a break and it is now time for me to take a break.”

The 31-year-old also shared that he’s not sure when he will be back on YouTube.

“I do not have an end in sight for when I will be back,” he said.

He also clarified that while he’s taking a break, he’s not quitting for good saying, “I am in no way leaving YouTube forever. So let me just say that, I will be back at some point.”

Fans shared their support for the influencer in the comments.

“You deserve a break, you’ve been so dedicated to this for so long Enjoy it!,” one person wrote.

“Enjoy your break, well deserved. We’ll still be here when you return,” another said.

“This feels bittersweet, I know Tyler is gonna come back and I know he’s going to do other exciting stuff but I’ve been watching him for the past three years and I just love him so much, this feels like an old friend is moving to a different city. Can’t wait for you to be back,” a third commented.

Tyler launched his channel back in 2007 and has gained over 7 million subscribers over the years.

