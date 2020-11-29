Tristan Thompson Becomes A U.S. Citizen: I’m ‘Truly Living The American Dream’

Tristan Thompson is feeling patriotic! The NBA star and Canada native became a U.S. citizen just in time for Thanksgiving.

Tristan’s milestone was commemorated in a photo tweeted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Tuesday, which showed the dad of two taking the Oath of Allegiance. In a statement, Tristan reflected on how much it meant to him to achieve such a long-term goal.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media – Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

“I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” he shared.

The news comes amid another important milestone for the 29-year-old. After nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan will now play center for the Boston Celtics. He marked the transition with an Instagram snap taken during his holiday travels over Thanksgiving weekend.

Tristan was pictured looking out the window of a private jet en route from Los Angeles and he kept his caption brief but straightforward, posting just airplane and shamrock emojis.

The athlete’s on-again girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, showed her support for the move with a string of clovers in the comment section, while many other fans offered their own good tidings.

Tristan first moved to the United States in 2009 to attend the University of Texas and he got drafted into the NBA just a year later. His two-year deal with the Celtics is netting him a reported $19 million.

Though he’ll be based on the East Coast at least professionally, Khloe is said to be remaining in Southern California with their 2-year-old daughter, True. Tristan is also father to son Prince, 3, from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig.

