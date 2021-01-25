WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Trey Songz Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into Fight With Cop At Kansas City Chiefs Game (Reports)

Trey Songz Speaks Out Following His Domestic Violence Arrest

Trey Songz has been arrested for allegedly trespassing, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer after getting into an apparent fight during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, according to TMZ.

In video obtained by the publication, the 36-year-old can be seen struggling with the officer before appearing to punch the officer in the head. Law enforcement was then able to keep him in the seat.

The TMZ report adds that the incident began when Trey was faced with some hecklers in the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium and he asked them to stop. But when an officer approached him he allegedly got physical very quickly and the crowd can be heard in the video yelling for the officer to stop and that he should be arrested.

Trey is reportedly in custody on a 24-hour hold and TMZ reports that he will likely be released on Monday night.

