Tom Selleck Leaves A $2020 Tip And Handwritten Note For New York City Server

Tom Selleck is spreading the love and the generosity this holiday season.

The 75-year-old star left a $2020 tip at Elio’s restaurant in New York City in mid-November and the bill was only originally for $204.68. The “Blue Bloods” star’s generous tip for the servers at the restaurant was part of the #2020TipChallenge, which his on-screen son, Donnie Wahlberg participated in at the start of 2020.

Tom also included a handwritten note. “For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all,” he wrote.

Donnie was the one who revealed that Tom had left the massive tip, tweeting on Thursday a photo of Tom’s receipt and writing, “I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad. Red heart I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU. #spreadloveandlovewillspread.”

The New Kids on the Block star apparently never knew that Tom had left the tip, but was thrilled to know that his on-screen dad, who plays Police Commissioner Frank Reagan to Donnie’s Detective Reagan, was spreading the cheer.

https://twitter.com/DonnieWahlberg/status/1341909629303975937/

“Tom never mentioned it to me,” Donnie told PEOPLE. “We’ve done three [Blue Bloods] dinner scenes since he did it and he never told me.”

Clearly the “Blue Blood” stars have no problem spreading the gift of giving. In January, Donnie’s wife, Jenny McCarthy revealed that her hubby had kicked off the new year by leaving a sizable sum for an IHOP server in their hometown of St. Charles, Illinois. Donnie then repeated his act of kindness in November, when he also left his server at Marshland restaurant in Plymouth, Massachusetts a $2,020 tip on a $35.27 bill.