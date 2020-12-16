Tom Cruise Caught Screaming At ‘Mission: Impossible’ Crew Over Violating Covid-19 Restrictions

Tom Cruise reportedly lost his cool and erupted into expletive-filled rant at the crew of “Mission: Impossible 7” over Covid-19 restrictions not being followed.

The authenticity of the leaked audio recording, which was published by The Sun on Tuesday has not been verified by NBC News. Two sources close to the film confirmed the authenticity of the recording to The New York Times, however it is unclear when the incident took place.

The 58-year-old reportedly became outraged after seeing two crew members in London standing close to one another, violating the film’s Covid-19 restrictions of keeping a 6-foot distance, according to “The Sun.” He began yelling at about 50 staff members at a Warner Brothers film production building in Leavesden, England, the report claims.

The voice on the leaked audio can be heard saying ,“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m*****f******s. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He continued yelling, “No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f******* homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night — the future of this f*****g industry! So I’m sorry, I’m beyond your apologies.”

“I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out,” he added. “We are not shutting this f******* movie down! Is it understood? … Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

“Mission: Impossible 7” had to stop production in February while filming in Italy due to the Covid-19 pandemic but resumed filming in Rome in October. They have been filming in the London area for the last two weeks, according to Variety, after having to shut down for a week due to a positive Covid test.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters November 2021 after facing multiple delays.

