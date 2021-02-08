Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Is ‘So Proud’ Of His Super Bowl LV Win

Celebrities are applauding Tom Brady for his historic Super Bowl LV win including his ex-Bridget Moynahan.

The actress and model, who shares 13-year-old son John “Jack” Edward with the quarterback champ, shared in his excitement on Instagram, writing, “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55”

Brady scooped up yet another Super Bowl win on Sunday at Super Bowl LV as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and as he picked up his Vince Lombardi Trophy, he got a little extra help from his kiddos. Tom was spotted in the middle of the field with his cute kiddos jumping into his arms for big hugs.

Tom was joined on the stage by his kids, John, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, but it was Vivian’s cute antics that totally stole the show. Vivian was seen leaping up and down as her all-star dad talked about his amazing game day performance.

Benjamin and Vivian are Tom’s kids with wife, Gisele Bündchen.

When the announcer commented on how much Tom’s kids have grown over the years since he accepted his first Lombardi trophy, Tom couldn’t help but smile and say he can’t wait to celebrate with them! The kids then all thrust their arms up in victory. And Tom was later seen carrying his kids around.

In April 2019, Bridget opened up about her current co-parenting relationship with the NFL star and his wife in her new book, “Our Shoes, Our Selves.”

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together,” she wrote. “And we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved out child as if he was their own. I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

