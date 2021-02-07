Tom Brady’s Daughter With Gisele Steals The Show At His Super Bowl LV Trophy Speech

Tom Brady scooped up yet another Super Bowl win on Sunday at Super Bowl LV as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and as he picked up his Vince Lombardi Trophy, he got a little extra help from his kiddos. Tom was spotted in the middle of the field with his cute kiddos jumping into his arms for big hugs.

Tom was joined on the stage by his kids, John, 13, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8, but it was Vivian’s cute antics that totally stole the show. Vivian was seen leaping up and down as her all-star dad talked about his amazing game day performance.

When the announcer commented on how much Tom’s kids have grown over the years since he accepted his first Lombardi trophy, Tom couldn’t help but smile and say he can’t wait to celebrate with them! The kids then all thrust their arms up in victory. And Tom was later seen carrying his kids around.

The QB shares his son, John, with ex Bridget Moynihan and shares Benjamin and Vivian with wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The moment clearly got a lot of enthusiasm from Vivian who kept on leaping up and down!

It was a sweet moment to see Tom on the field with his brood – he clearly has a lot to be proud of!

