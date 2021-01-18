Tom Brady’s Adorable Moment With Drew Brees’ Son Will Make You Love Sports

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 30-20, in Sunday night’s NFC divisional playoff game, but that didn’t stop the two NFL greats from sharing a touching post-game moment.

The two legendary quarterbacks met on the New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome field, along with Brees’ four kids after the game was over. Dressed casually in jeans and sweaters, the two shared a sweet exchange. According to photographers, the two had a lengthy conversation as Drew’s kids did cartwheels and played around beside them. Before Tom and Drew parted ways, they shared a big hug – showing off what appears to be an incredible friendship between the two sports icons.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

And then – right when we were least expecting it – Tom did one more super sweet thing. He sent a 5-yard pass to Drew’s son, who snatched the ball right out of the air like a pro.

It looks like Tom may have found a new wide receiver, Drew’s kid! The sweet moment elicited a ton of big congratulatory cheers from the other kids. Tom was also overheard handing out some parenting advice too, telling one of the kids, “be nice to your sister.”

Tom Brady and Drew Brees catch up after the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ve5e6T39lN — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2021

While Drew, 43, is done for the season, there has been tons of speculation that this may have been one of his final moments on the field. Rumors have been swirling that he may retire soon.

Meanwhile, Tom is headed off to try and beat the Green Bay Packers in a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.