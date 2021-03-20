Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Reunite 8 Months After Surprise ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Exit

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are teaming back up – at least for a round of cocktails!

The former “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts reunited for a friendly catch-up this week and seemed to hint at a possible new project eight months after their surprise exit from the reality competition.

“Always something in the works,” Erin wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her and Tom holding up their drinks while sporting ear-to-ear grins.

“What a fine looking pair of humans 😏😘” Tom added in the comment section.

The pair followed up with a cute selfie in which they put their arms around each other’s shoulders.

“Reunited and it feels so good,” Tom wrote.

Fans were thrilled to see the pair together again following their sudden departure from “DWTS” last summer. Erin, 42, placed third as a contestant on the series in 2010 before joining Tom as his fellow emcee for Season 18 four years later. Tom, 65, had been at the helm since the very beginning and confirmed his exit back in July, tweeting a light-hearted sendoff in which he reflected fondly on the experience and implied he wasn’t made aware of the decision ahead of time.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?” he joked.

Erin spoke out the following day in a social media message of her own, sharing similar gratitude for the opportunity and delivering a heartfelt shoutout to Tom.

“Thank you ABC and the entire ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels,” she teased at the time.

ABC released a statement praising Tom and Erin’s charm, wit and humor as hallmarks of the show and shared gratitude for everything they contributed individually and as a fan-favorite team.

Tyra Banks has since taken over for the duo and “DWTS” executive producer Andrew Llinares addressed the decision at a network press conference last year, reportedly citing the need for “evolution” as a factor in tweaking the show’s on-air lineup.

“It was all about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new and make it reach out to a new audience — as well as the audience that’s been there for years,” he said.

— Erin Biglow