Tina Knowles Shares Silly Throwback Video Of Beyoncé, Solange & Kelly Rowland Belting Out ‘Lovefool’

Tina Knowles just found a gem in the family archives!

Beyoncé and Solange‘s famous mom shared a throwback video of her daughters and Kelly Rowland singing some silly karaoke in the kitchen.

The pals had a blast belting out The Cardigans’ “Lovefool,” jumping up and down and making up dance moves to correspond to each lyric.

For the final note, Bey slid out of frame, making her younger sister burst out in giggles.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday,” Tina captioned the video. “Everyone had come home for the Thanksgiving holiday. They were so young and silly.”

Tina can always be relied upon to share fun family moments on Instagram, whether they’re blasts from the past or dispatches from her daily life.

Last month, the proud grandma shared this video of Beyonce’s 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy busting out some impressive moves to Ciara’s hit song “Gimmie Dat” – and the little one’s dance skills had her doing a double take!

“[This] is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” she wrote.

A few weeks later, Tina shared this selfie after a playdate with Blue. The 67-year-old was rocking a bold red lip, winged eyeliner and a bronze glow – and revealed that her makeup look created by someone special!

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” she wrote. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face. Gonna save me a lot of money on makeup artist fees.”