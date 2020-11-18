Tina Fey Hosting ‘One Night Only: The Best of Broadway’ Special On NBC

Tina Fey is returning as a host but this time it’s benefiting Broadway.

The actress will be hosting “One Night Only: The Best of Broadway” an evening of music to celebrate the Broadway community and benefit Broadway Cares.

The two-hour NBC special airing on Thursday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Patti LaBelle and more.

The “Mean Girls” creator said, “I’m so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best.”

Cast members from some of the best shows on Broadway will hit New York City pavements to perform songs from “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” “Chicago,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “Diana: The Musical,” “Jersey Boys,” “Mean Girls,” and “Rent,” in addition to an appearance by the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The special will include appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O’Connell, Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.

The donations from the evening will help provide groceries, medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to people in the Broadway community who are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Broadway shows in New York City have been cancelled through May 30, 2021.

NBC Universal is also making a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in addition to the telecast.

“With Broadway being crippled by current events, it’s never been more vital to showcase these incredible performers and remind audiences of their extraordinary talents for when they return to the stage,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “We’re proud to partner with Broadway Cares and do our part to help those in that tight-knit community during these difficult times.”

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has been helping The Actors Fund’s for the last 25 years to assist thousands of people in the entertainment industry receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

To find out how you can help please go to Broadway Cares.