Tina Fey & Amy Poehler To Host Golden Globes On Opposite Coasts (Reports)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will reportedly be more than 2,000 miles apart as they co-host the 78th Golden Globe Awards next month.

According to Variety, the Feb. 28 telecast will be bicoastal, with Tina appearing from The Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City, while Amy holds down the fort at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton, where the ceremony is usually held.

Holding the show on separate coasts is a first for the Globes, which has been broadcast from a single venue every year since 1944.

While the move to Manhattan could theoretically allow for New York-based stars to attend in person, it has yet to be revealed whether presenters and nominees will participate in person on either coast, remotely or a combination of the two.

This will mark Tina and Amy’s fourth time hosting the Globes together and their first time doing so in six years. The “Saturday Night Live” alums previously emceed the ceremony in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The Globes will be telecast live on Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The nominees will be announced on Feb. 3.