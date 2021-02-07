Timothée Chalamet Slays As Edward Scissorhands’ Son Alongside Winona Ryder In Super Bowl Ad

Timothée Chalamet just slayed a buzzy new role.

The actor stars as Edward Scissorhands’ son, Edgar, in a new Super Bowl ad for Cadillac’s all-electric LYRIQ, which also features Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim Boggs from the beloved 1990 film. Timothée is the spitting image of Johnny Depp’s title character, complete with facial scars and, of course, long, sharp blades in place of fingers.

As Edgar’s worried mother, Winona frets while watching him struggle to fit in with society just like his dad did. Throughout the spot, Edgar’s unique physicality makes completing everyday tasks nearly impossible, from taking the bus to attending class to working in a deli.

But when Kim gifts Edgar with a brand-new LYRIQ equipped with hands-free driver’s assistance technology called Super Cruise, he’s finally able to navigate his way through life and drive off “into the sunset” with a smile.

It’s been 30 years since director Tim Burton’s classic romance fantasy made Edward Scissorhands a pop culture icon. Timothée revealed to Vogue how grateful he is for the opportunity to continue the story in a fresh and fun way, especially as a longtime admirer of the film.

“Legacy and precedent are some of the most important factors for me in choosing projects. ‘Edward Scissorhands‘ was a movie I adored growing up and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true,” he told the mag.

The 25-year-old added that he “grew up an enormous Tim Burton fan” and was up for the challenge of taking on a more abstract concept following a string of projects “often grounded in realism.” He also noted that his take on the character is intended to make sense in the present day while also paying homage to Johnny’s original portrayal.

The “Call Me By Your Name” star also reflected on connecting with Winona on set, teasing that she shared some “creatively very helpful” advice during filming that will stay between just the two of them.

Winona shared similar kind words about her co-star, telling Variety that Timothée is “so talented and sweet” and “an incredible guy” with whom she felt “a pretty instant bond.”

