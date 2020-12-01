TikTok Stars Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Confirm They’re Dating

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are spilling all the tea on their relationship.

Addison posted a video on her YouTube channel titled, “THE TRUTH ABOUT US,” which is currently the number one trending video on the social media platform with over 7.4 million views.

They addressed multiple fan questions and rumors including if they had ever broken up, with Addison revealing they have only broken up once.

“We’ve only broken up one time. And that was because we dated for three days. It is true. I know I denied that. But we did date for three days one time, and then I broke up with him,” Addison shared.

She went on to say they started dating after Bryce’s controversy where he had a party in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After Bryce’s little mishap then we started talking every day and hanging out again. We ended things again talking after his birthday. I didn’t say a word to you, remember?” she said to her man. “And then we saw each other at places and I would just not talk to you.”

“After the birthday scandal, then he bought me a gift and wrote me a letter for my birthday and it was really sweet and we were hanging out every single day. He asked me out October 13th to be his girlfriend,” she said. “So this is our second time dating ever.”

She also shared some loved up snaps on Instagram where they pack on the PDA in a series of sweet photos.

Bryce reacted in the comments saying, “Wow Im lucky.”

He also shared some sweet photos on his Instagram writing, “baby.”

— Stephanie Swaim