TikTok Star Tony Lopez Accused Of Soliciting Sex From Minors In New Lawsuit

TikTok Star Tony Lopez has been accused of soliciting sexual acts and child pornography from minors, according to a new lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, two underage girls claim they were “lured, persuaded, coerced and groomed to either engage in physical sexual acts and/or send illicit and obscene child pornographic images of themselves.”

The 21-year-old member of the Hype House denied the claims in a statement provided to Access Hollywood: “These allegations are not at all true. I never sent nudes to these women and didn’t ask them to send me pictures either. And, I certainly wouldn’t have sex with someone who told me they were underage.”

“This whole thing seems like a money grab to me,” he continued. “I’m going to fight it to the very end. I will not allow them to continue to slander my name and attack my character.”

Tony was previously accused of sexual misconduct by several underage girls in 2020, and he responded to the allegations in a statement on his Twitter.

“Hey guys, I want to take a minute to address the recent accusations that have been made against me,” he wrote. “I am not proud of my past choices and actions I have made, and I am truly disappointed in myself for them.”

“I am still new to entertainment / LA scene, and I am quickly learning that you can’t believe everything that you are told. Once I found out the truth, I immediately stopped,” he continued. “I know these actions are not taken lightly and were extremely irresponsible of me. As a young man, I will hold my self responsible for this mistake, rather than run from it. I will learn from it, to help better educate myself for now and the future. I promise I will make better, well-informed decisions.”