Tiger Woods Was Driving Nearly Double The Speed Limit Before Crash, Officials Reveal

New details have been revealed surrounding Tiger Woods’ February 23 car crash that left him hospitalized.

At a news conference on Wednesday, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the accident was caused by speed, in addition to Woods’ “inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway.”

Villanueva also said Woods was driving at an estimated 84 to 87 miles per hour when it crashed into a median, and 75 miles per hour when it made impact with a tree. The Associated Press reports that the speed limit in the area was 45 MPH.

Officials say they believe Woods accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Villanueva added that there was no indication of impairment from drugs or alcohol on Woods’ part, denying that Woods was offered special treatment by not being tested on the scene.

On March 17, the golf pro announced he had returned home to continue his recovery from an emergency surgery after the crash left him with significant damage to his right leg and ankle.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery… I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Tiger posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday in response to the officials’ investigation, writing that he was grateful for the first responders to the scene of the crash.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this difficult time,” he added.

