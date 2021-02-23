Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Being Injured In Roll-Over Car Crash

Tiger Woods is currently being treated after being involved in a serious car crash.

THE PGA golf pro was in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. LA County Sheriffs tweeted the news, writing that the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” the statement reads.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” officials say.

Per TMZ, Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg says the golfer has “sustained multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.”

Just yesterday, Tiger went golfing with NBA icon Dwyane Wade who shared video and photos on Tuesday from their day together.

— by Katcy Stephan