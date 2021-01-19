Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement One Day Before Joe Biden’s Inauguration: ‘Feeling Blessed’

Tiffany Trump is engaged! The daughter of President Donald Trump and Marla Maples shared the news on her father’s final full day in office.

In an Instagram post with her fiancé Michael Boulos, the 27-year-old wrote, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Michael, a 23-year-old business executive, shared a matching snap on his own profile, writing, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

Several of Tiffany’s famous pals shared their well wishes in the comment section of her post. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote, “Congratulations! So excited for you both!”

UFC champion Colby Covington commented, “Congrats! Here’s to wishing you two a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Marla Maples shared Tiffany’s post to her own Instagram story, writing, “Celebrating God’s endless blessing of love. May God’s blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom.”

There’s no word yet on what Tiffany and Michael’s life together will look like following President Trump’s transition out of the White House.