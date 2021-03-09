Thomas Markle Regrets Working with Press Ahead of Royal Wedding: ‘I Apologized At Least 100 Times’

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle is reacting to his daughter’s bombshell interview with Oprah.

In an exclusive interview on Tuesday with “Good Morning Britain” Thomas reacted to Meghan saying she felt “betrayed” after he lied about working with the press ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

He goes on to explain his side of the story and how he felt duped by the photographer in 2018, “I went for this deal with this man where this man would make me look better. Maybe I got sucked into it, but I believed him, and I thought it was going to work and it didn’t work, of course. When it was exposed, I called him and I said, ‘What’s happening?’ Bottom line was he supposed to have been a great distance shooting from a long lens but he actually walked into most of the scenes.”

Thomas, 76, admits that he regrets working with the press but that he has tried to apologize, “I wish I hadn’t done the whole thing, but here’s the other side of this coin: It’s like, no one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked. Nobody was there to care for us.

“I’ve apologized for this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so. Bottom line, I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way shape or form,” he told “Good Morning Britain.”

But he says he won’t stop working with the press until he hears from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I’ve yet to hear from them. I would love to hear from them. They’re not talking to me. When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press,” Thomas said.

“When they say I’m taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is, I do a story for the press. If I don’t hear from them in 30 days, then I do another story for the press,” he continued.

Thomas even offered to reconcile his relationship with his daughter, revealing that he only lives about 70 miles away from the couple in Mexico.

“I’m available any time that we can get together. I’d love to get together. I’d certainly like to see my grandson,” he said.

“I’ve never stopped loving my daughter I don’t always agree with the things my children do, but I never stop loving my children,” he added. “I certainly love Meghan. She can be angry with me and tell Oprah how angry she is, but I’m still her dad.

When asked what his message to Meghan and Harry would be if they were watching, he said, “I’d like to say again, I’m sorry for what I’ve done. This was two years ago. This was a long time ago and I’ve certainly tried to make up for it. The stories in the paper, each time are because I haven’t heard from you.”



Thomas also shared his sadness over Meghan admitting to Oprah that she struggled with mental health issues and even felt suicidal while she was pregnant with Archie.

“It really did upset me. Like I said, she could have reached out to anyone in her family who she claims she doesn’t know but the other thing is, I would think she could turn to her husband.” He said.

“I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did. For one big mistake I made and I have apologized for it as many times as I possibly can. However, I love my daughter very much. Had I known that she’d been having psychological problems, I would have been there for her,” he added.

