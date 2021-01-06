The Weeknd Shocks Fans With Drastically Different Looking Face

The Weeknd has revealed a dramatic new look!

After months of appearing at award shows and in past music videos with bandages and bruises obscuring most of his facial features, this is the first time we’re getting a glimpse of his face.

The singer debuted his new appearance in the music video for “Save Your Tears” which dropped on Tuesday and appeared as if he underwent extreme plastic surgery.

But it doesn’t seem like his new look is permanent. According to “The Independent” his transformation was temporarily done using prosthetics and makeup.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old shared a selfie of his appearance, writing, “Hello Ken, Where’s Barbie.”

There was mixed social media response from fans about his latest appearance with some scared that his plastic surgery could be permanent while others couldn’t help but joke about the whole thing.

In November, The singer sparked concern when he appeared at 2020 American Music Award’s with his face nearly covered in bandages.

He didn’t acknowledge his new look during his acceptance speeches for Favorite Album Soul/R&B for “After Hours,” Song Soul/R&B for “Heartless” and Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B. He also had the bandages on for his performance of “In Your Eyes” with Kenny G.

But the bandages and bruises he’s been seen with are actually to promote his new album “After Hours.” In the short films he created for his songs “Blinding Lights” and “After Hours,” The Weekend warns his audience about the injuries which can be caused from drunk driving car crashes.

The singer opened up about his altered appearance to Esquire in September, “‘Blinding Lights’ [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights. But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

The Weeknd also appeared with an injured face for The MTV VMA’s in August and for his “Saturday Night Live” performance in March.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation recently announced that The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in the press release.