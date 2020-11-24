WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and More Celebs Slam Grammy Nominations

The Weeknd is speaking out after failing to score any nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The “Blinding Lights” singer, who was recently announced as the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime performer, took to Instagram to react to the Grammy snub.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

It’s suspected that due to a conflict of The Weeknd not being able to perform at the show, he may have been overlooked for awards.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The Weeknd isn’t the only star to speak out against the Grammy nominations today. Teyana Taylor reacted specifically to the Best R&B Album category, which only saw male nominees this year.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B  ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category,” she tweeted.

Teyana also clarified that her criticism was directed at the Recording Academy, not at the men who were nominated. She responded to a news article claiming she was blasting the nominees, adding, “I’m not blasting the male nominees. So change the misleading caption. I’m blasting the @RecordingAcad for failing ALL the women that has been putting in work. Women are clearly being overlooked here. WOMEN PLAYS A BIG PART IN CARRYING R&B.”

Justin Bieber also commented on the R&B category, but for a very different reason. The “Yummy” singer, who scored four nominations, felt he should have been recognized for R&B instead of pop.

“I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Nicki Minaj didn’t mince words when she tweeted about the nominations. “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” she wrote. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.”

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations this year, while Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich each scored six. Trevor Noah was announced as host of music’s biggest night, which will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

— by Katcy Stephan

Grammy Awards 2020: Top Red Carpet Looks From Music's Biggest Night

Grammy Awards 2020: Top Red Carpet Looks From Music’s Biggest Night

View Gallery

Read More

Taraji P. Henson Breaks Out All The Dance Moves For 2020 AMAs Opening

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.