The Weekend Says His Previous Grammy Wins ‘Mean Nothing’ After 2021 Snub: ‘Forget Awards Shows’

The Weeknd doesn’t seem to care about his three Grammy wins anymore.

During an interview with Billboard, the “Blinding Lights” singer opened up about his reaction to being shut out of the Grammy Awards this year, calling it “an attack.”

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” he wrote on Twitter after the snub. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

The Recording Academy’s interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. released a statement addressing the controversy, writing, “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration.”

The Weeknd explained his reaction to Billboard, saying, “I use a sucker punch as an analogy. Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt … I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?'”

The singer, who is set to perform at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, added, “We did everything right, I think. I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”

In regard to his previous Grammy wins, The Weeknd has a new outlook. “Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again.”

“I suck at giving speeches anyways,” he added. “Forget awards shows.”

— by Katcy Stephan