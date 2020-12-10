‘The Vampire Diaries’ Alum Candice Accola Welcomes Baby No. 2 – Find Out Her Name!

Candice Accola has welcomed her baby girl!

“The Vampire Diaries” star took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband Joe King had welcomed their daughter on December 1, 2020 and also shared what her name is.

“Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20,” the caption reads.

Joe also shared a sweet snap showing her face.

“It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020. I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I’m lucky to create this perfect love with you,” he captioned the snap.

The actress first announced she was pregnant with her second child back in August.

The couple also share daughter Florence May. Joe also has two other children from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy family!

