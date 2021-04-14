The Royal Family Shares New Photo Of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth And 7 Of Their Great-Grandchildren

Less than one week after the passing of Prince Philip, the royal family is giving a glimpse into his life as a family man.

In a new photo shared to the official Instagram of the royal family, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are seen smiling on a couch, surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

The image, taken by Kate Middleton, shows Princess Charlotte front and center, next to brother Prince Louis in the Queen’s arms, and Prince George standing at the couch’s end. Meanwhile, Philip sits alongside Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, and Isla Phillips. Savannah Phillips stands behind the couch, resting her arms on its back.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018,” the caption reads.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth welcomed three more great-grandkids in the years since the photo was taken.

Another sweet photo of the couple was shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram, featuring Kate Middleton and Prince William with a young Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Today we share, along with Members of @theroyalfamily, photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” the caption reads. “This picture was taken at Balmoral in 2015.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!