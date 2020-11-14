The Rock Thanks 2-Year-Old Daughter Tiana As ‘Moana’ Track Goes 4x Platinum

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s is celebrating a major musical milestone, and he has his daughter to thank!

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share some exciting news: his song “You’re Welcome” from the film “Moana” has gone 4x platinum!

Alongside a screenshot of a news article touting the news, The Rock wrote, “I usually have a cool and calm demeanor when I hear good news, but admittedly when I heard this I said, ‘HOLY S**T MY SONG WENT QUADRUPLE F**KING PLATINUM??’”

He thanked the fans for all their support and gave a shout-out to the song’s writer, Lin Manuel-Miranda. “Thank you to my brother – the one and only iconic maestro, Lin-Manuel Miranda for writing this classic for me to sing and the world to sing along to,” he wrote. “Thank you to all of you around the world who love the song and the swaggy, fun it brings.”

However, his biggest thanks were for his daughter, two-year-old Tiana!

“And finally, a huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing – my 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I’m actually, Maui – which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome,” he wrote.

The Rock has shared several videos in recent months singing along to the song with little Tiana. In May, he shared an adorable video in which Tiana refused to believe that he really was the man behind Maui!

He captioned the video, “She still refuses to believe the urban legend that her daddy is actually, Maui. At this rate it’s even pure speculation that her daddy is also The Rock. I’ll happily take these L’s and laugh as long as I get my daddy/daughter bond. #3000timesandcounting.”

