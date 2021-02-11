‘The Flash’ Star Grant Gustin Expecting First Child With Wife LA Thoma

Grant Gustin is going to be a dad!

The 31-year-old star of “The Flash” and wife LA Thoma shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting matching adorable photos with an ultrasound and their three dogs. “Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled,” LA wrote.

Grant wrote, “Unbelievably excited. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too.”

Grant and LA’s famous pals were quick to congratulate the couple in their comments sections. Lili Reinhart wrote, “So happy for you both,” while Robbie Amell offered some friendly parenting advice, adding, “Yeah buddy!!! Congratulations!

Get your sleeping in now… Cause it’s gone soon.”

Grant and LA tied the knot in Los Angeles back in 2018 in a romantic ceremony attended by Grant’s fellow CW stars like Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood.

Grant recently shared a sweet post celebrating their two-year anniversary, writing on Instagram, “That’s two years. Love you more now than I did then. Truly. You inspire me to be better everyday. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don’t know who I’d be without you.”

This will be the first child for both Grant and LA, but they have plenty of experience parenting their three dogs! LA gave her “Glee” alum hubby a sweet shout-out for his birthday earlier this year, writing, “Happy Birthday to the best dog dad around. You are constantly taking such good care of all of us and we wouldn’t know what to do without you. We love you so much.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

— by Katcy Stephan