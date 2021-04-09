‘The Crown’ Stars Pay Tribute To The Late Prince Philip

Stars of “The Crown” are paying tribute to Prince Philip.

The royal passed away at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9, 2021.

And now some cast members from “The Crown,” which depicts the British royal family over the years, are paying tribute to the late royal.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you,” Matt Smith, who played Philip in the first two seasons of the series, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tobias Menzies, who played Philip in seasons three and four of the show, also issued a statement.

“If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh, I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who has portrayed him on television giving their opinion on his live, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare, ‘O good old man! How well in thee appears, The constant service of the antique world…’ Rest in peace,” he said in a statement to Today.

The royal family announced the news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing on Friday, issuing a statement on social media.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinbugh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Philip is survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth, their four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

