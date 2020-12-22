‘The Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Gets Engaged to Zac Clark In Finale

Tayshia Adams has handed out her final rose!

The “Bachelorette” said yes to a proposal from Zac Clark on Tuesday night, telling her suitor, “you’re mine,” on their final moments of the reality show.

Tayshia’s road to happily ever after wasn’t filled without the normal amount of surface drama, with Tayshia questioning whether or not she was ready to get married again. And while Zac wowed Tayshia’s family in the hometown dates, her dad was quick to caution her not to get engaged again right away. But, after Zac faced off against Ben in the final moments, it was Zac who ended up popping the question.

“There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but … it’s more than that,” Tayshia told Zac. “It’s this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away. You’ve truly woken up my heart, and yes, it is real. I feel it too.”

Zac wasn’t short on sweet things to say about his future bride.

“The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life,” Zac shared. “And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

“You’re mine,” Tayshia enthusiastically shouted back before giving Zac her final rose!

And on that note, the two are off and running toward happily ever after!