‘The Bachelor’ Names Emmanuel Acho As Chris Harrison’s Replacement On ‘After The Final Rose’

“The Bachelor” has found Chris Harrison’s replacement for the “After the Final Rose” special.

Emmanuel Acho will fill in for the longtime host, who announced he was stepping away from the franchise earlier this month following his controversial remarks about racism allegations against current “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Acho revealed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday and shared his excitement to participate in what’s been an historic installment of the reality competition.

“IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose and am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year. It’s been a pivotal season, and this episode will hopefully be one of the most storied shows in TV history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. Share the news! I’ll see y’all then!” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself dressed in a crisp pinstripe suit and holding a red rose.

In addition to his four years in the NFL and subsequent work as an on-air sports commentator, Acho is an author known for his 2020 New York Times bestseller “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” and hosts a weekly web series based on the book.

“I love being a bridge for reconciliation. Our world is disconnected & divided, my goal is to unify,” Acho concluded his post.

“After the Final Rose” will air after the season finale of “The Bachelor” on March 15. Acho is expected to sit down with star Matt James as well as finalists Kirkconnell, Michelle Young and Bri Springs.

Access Hollywood has reached out to ABC for comment.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow