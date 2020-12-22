Teresa Giudice Makes Love Instagram Official With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Teresa Giudice has one thing to celebrate in 2020 – her love with boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas!

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” star, 48, made her relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, sharing a sweet snap where she’s cuddled up to Louie.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️,” Teresa captioned a photo with her new man.

The social media PDA comes just weeks after Teresa was spotted locking lips with Louie during an NYC date night. And it’s clear that Teresa is clearly smitten with the businessman. Sources told People that Teresa is taking things slow with her new man, but is happy to be moving on.

Teresa’s relationship comes following her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice in September. The two were married for 20 years and share daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. The pair stood by each other throughout their legal battles and subsequent prison time, but upon Joe’s release from prison in 2019, and his extradition to Italy, the pair confirmed that they would ultimately be going their separate ways.

It’s good to see Teresa looking happy again – and she’s totally getting the seal of approval from her fans! Fans flooded the comments section of Teresa’s post with Louie with positive messages!

