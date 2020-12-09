‘Teen Mom’s’ Mackenzie McKee Shares Touching Tribute To Her Late Mother

“Teen Mom” star Mackenzie McKee is remembering her late mother.

The MTV star posted a heartbreaking tribute to her mom Angie Douthit one year after she lost her to cancer.

“1 year ago today I watched you take your last breath on earth. A whole year without my glue. Have you ever tried to fix a broken glass object without glue? That’s how this year was for me. I grew more than ever. Cried more than ever, a lot of days I didn’t even get out of bed, but also I fought to do and be better more than ever. Thank you for always believing in me. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for reminding me until the day you left earth that I matter and to reach for the stars. Everyday I strive to make you proud. And thank you for choosing your last days on earth to inspire this world. You are missed momma bear. @angiedouthit,” the caption reads.

Her co-star Cartelynn Lowell left a message of support in the comments writing, “Thinking of you @mackenziemckee.”

Douthit passed away in December 2019, following a years-long battle with cancer that was shown on the hit MTV series.

Last year, McKee posted about the sad news on Instagram in a lengthy message saying that her mom has won because she’s in heaven.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she won. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. Idk anyone who left earth with such an impact, Your entire life you never waisted a chance to let the world know Gods love,” she wrote.

She continued saying how much she loves her mom.

“Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you. You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma,” the post concludes.

— Stephanie Swaim