Taylor Swift Thanks Love Joe Alwyn In Touching Grammys Speech And Reveals She Had ‘The Best Time Writing’ With Him During Quarantine

Taylor Swift just gave a big romantic thank you to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taylor took home the Grammy for Best Album for her album “Folklore” and after thanking her collaborators, she let out a super sweet reveal about who gives the seal of approval on her work – Joe.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song I write…I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”

Taylor and Joe have been dating since 2016 and largely keep their relationship out of the public spotlight, but. he did pop up a couple times on her Instagram feed over the quarantine.

Taylor’s reveal about Joe wasn’t the only fun moment. Taylor also made a sweet nod to her close friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and their kids, saying that she loves that they listen to her work.

“I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write,” Taylor said in her speech.

Taylor released “Folklore” on July 24, 2020 – a big surprise to fans. The collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff (who also performed with Taylor at the Grammys on Sunday) was a huge hit and featured songs like “Cardigan” and “The 1.” She released a follow-up album, “Evermore” in December as a final surprise to fans during a year when many were at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a historic night for Taylor at the Grammys, too. Taylor is the first woman to win the #Grammy for album of the year three times, tying a record set by Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.

