Taylor Swift Slams Netflix’s ‘Ginny And Georgia’ For ‘Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke’ About Her

Taylor Swift is speaking up after Netflix’s new show “Ginny And Georgia” made a joke at her expense.

In the show’s first episode, a character says, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Taylor shared a screengrab of the line, slamming the joke on Twitter. “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” she wrote. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY.”

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Taylor also specifically called out streaming giant Netflix, referencing her documentary “Miss Americana,” in which she elaborated on the sexist treatment she’s faced over the years. “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she added.”

Taylor’s fans were quick to support her, getting “GO OFF QUEEN” to trend on Twitter within hours of her post. Others shared more screengrabs from the show, revealing that Taylor wasn’t the only prominent woman dissed—Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey are both called “basic” in the series.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has sounded off about sexism. She told Zane Lowe in 2019 that fans used her dating life as a way to “minimize” her skill as a songwriter, adding, “I don’t think people understand how easy it is to infer that someone who is a female artist or a female in our industry is somehow doing something wrong by wanting love, wanting money, wanting success. Women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them.”

In February, the singer released full version of her re-recording for “Love Story” along with a lyric video. The singer has been re-recording her first six studio albums after it was revealed that Scooter Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings sold the master rights to the pop star’s first six albums to an investment firm for more than $300 million.

The re-recording of “Fearless” will be released on April 9th, she announced in a coded message on Instagram.

— by Katcy Stephan