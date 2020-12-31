Taylor Swift Says Goodbye To 2020 While Wearing Bear Costume: ‘It’s Been Weird’

2020 was almost too much to bear…but not for Taylor Swift! The chart-topper is bidding farewell to a crazy year with her signature humor.

Taylor posted a rare snap of herself on Instagram Thursday morning, and she’s rocking an unusual outfit: a bear costume! “Bye 2020, it’s been weird,” she captioned the post.

In typical Swiftie fashion, fans quickly began speculating if the photo had a deeper meaning. Some drew parallels to her 2020 song “Mad Woman,” which featured the lyrics, “And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out / And you find something to wrap your noose around.”

And you’ll poke that bear til her claws come out 🙃 https://t.co/lxYbPlxvwe — Ana Cantú (@AnnaCantu) December 31, 2020

Others speculated Taylor was making a reference to 2019 folk horror film “Midsommar,” which features a scene in which a character is placed inside a bear’s body.

So should we be expecting a midsommar themed album in 2021?? pic.twitter.com/foIbqrj09c — Amelia 🤠 (@evrmoredorothea) December 31, 2020

Some noted that the bear costume showed off 13 teeth, which is infamously Taylor’s favorite number.

Although 2020 has been strange for everyone, Taylor’s had a wildly successful year: she dropped two surprise albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

While some fans speculate Taylor’s new post could be a hint of some kind at a third surprise album, Taylor’s yet to make any official statement. She is, however, in the process of re-recording her masters.

The star debuted the new version of her hit “Love Story” earlier this month in an ad written and produced by pal Ryan Reynolds.

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so … here’s a sneak peak of Love Story,” she wrote at the time. “Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

— by Katcy Stephan