Taylor Swift Reveals Sneak Peek Of Unearthed Song ‘You All Over Me’

Swifties, are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is teasing a sneak peek of her new song, “You All Over Me (From The Vault),” the first of several previously unreleased tracks that she’s debuting as part of her catalogue re-record.

Good Morning America got an exclusive sneak peek of the new song, playing about 20 seconds during Thursday’s show. In the preview, Taylor sings, “God knows, too long, you wasted time / Lost tears, swore that I’d get out of here / But no amount of freedom gets you clean / I still got you all over me.”

Check out the world exclusive sneak peek of #YouAllOverMe (From The Vault) featuring @MarenMorris, the first of 6 new #FromTheVault songs to be released from @taylorswift13’s album #FearlessTaylorsVersion! https://t.co/5UQzobgWpZ pic.twitter.com/YYC2odKZdm — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2021

The “Evermore” songstress announced the track on Wednesday, writing on Instagram, “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault).”

Taylor also revealed that the track will include country superstar Maren Morris, adding, “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Most recently, the Grammy winner released “Love Story (Taylor’s Version),” featuring amped-up vocals and fresh orchestration for her 2008 hit.

The full re-recording of “Fearless,” featuring six unreleased tracks “from the vault,” will be released April 9.

— by Katcy Stephan