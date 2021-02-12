Taylor Swift Drops Re-Recorded Version Of ‘Love Story’ Along With Lyric Video

It’s happy Friday for Taylor Swift fans everywhere!

The singer just released the full version of her re-recording for “Love Story” along with a lyric video. The music video features throwback photos and videos of Taylor performing, backstage and posing with fans.

The singer has been re-recording her first six studio albums after it was revealed that Scooter Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings sold the master rights to the pop star’s first six albums to an investment firm for more than $300 million.

The re-recording of “Fearless” will be released on April 9th, she announced in a coded message on Instagram.

Taylor announced on “Good Morning America” on Thursday that the re-recording on her 2008 hit song would be released at midnight. “I’m so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I’ll be putting out my version of my song, ‘Love Story,’ which was originally on my album Fearless,” she said. “I’ve now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon.”

She continued, “My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I’ve now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it: the full picture.”

EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song “Love Story” at midnight! She tells @GMA she has re-recorded her entire “Fearless” album and gives us a sneak peek at the new cover! 💛💛 #TaylorSwiftOnGMA https://t.co/UQUu2QuE6O pic.twitter.com/8ZvZBmvgiR — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 11, 2021

The morning show also revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming re-recorded new album cover which is officially titled, “Fearless: Taylor’s Version.”

In December, the singer first debuted a teaser of the anticipated re-recorded version of “Love Story” in a new ad for Match online dating that was written and produced by pal Ryan Reynolds.

The pop star teased on social media, “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so … here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

In November, Taylor Swift skipped the American Music Awards but it wasn’t because of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was actually busy in the recording studio.

“The reason I’m not there tonight is I’m actually re-recording all my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it and it’s been amazing, and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” she said.

Taylor started her speech thanking her fans who voted for her in the coveted category of the evening.

“This is a fan voted award, which means so much to me. You guys have been beyond wonderful. All the years of my career, but especially this one, when we’ve been so far apart, we haven’t been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel connected to you through the music. Your reaction to “Folklore,” and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album, I just love you so much and I am really really lucky.”

