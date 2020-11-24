Taylor Swift Directed Concert Film Debuting On Disney+: ‘I’m So Excited For You To See It’

Taylor Swift is taking you on an intimate journey of recording her album, “Folklore.”

The singer revealed exclusively on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that she’s teaming up with Disney+ to release “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” a concert film which she directed that will be released on the streaming platform on November 25.

“So Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while collaborating and creating the album but we got together at Long Pond Studios and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it, we were joined by Justin Vernon and it was filmed by Disney+,” Taylor said in a video on GMA.

“I’m so excited for you to see it. It was an amazing experience to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with and I hope you enjoy it,” she added.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” will premiere exclusively on @disneyplus Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3:01 AM ET. https://t.co/ejdRFGMgsJ pic.twitter.com/kkHUnGtX7J — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 24, 2020

The ABC morning show also shared a sneak peek at the film and revealed that she’ll be joining them for an interview about her special.

Taylor also shared a sneak peek of the film on Instagram and revealed the meaning behind making the announcement today.

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!”

Taylor dropped her surprise eighth studio album, “Folklore,” in July and it was packed with emotion.

In a statement on Twitter at the time, Taylor explained the inspiration behind the album: “It started with imagery. Visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity,” she wrote. “Pretty soon these images in my head grew faces and names and became characters. I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I’ve never met, people I’ve known, or those I wish I hadn’t.”