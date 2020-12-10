Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Evermore’ Will Be Released Tonight: ‘Folklore’s Sister Record’

Taylor Swift knows how to keep her fans always surprised!

The “Folklore” singer shocked fans on Thursday with a surprise announcement on social media which revealed that her ninth studio album, “Evermore” would be released at midnight.

The singer called it “Folklore’s sister record” and explained that they “just couldn’t stop writing songs.”

“To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music,” she wrote.

“We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore.”

Adding, “In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.”

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Her latest album is a continuation of Taylor’s collaboration on “Folklore” which was cowritten and coproduced with Jack Antonoff and the National’s Aaron Dessner. We can only hope for more surprise collaborators!

“And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…” her post concluded.

In additional posts following the announcement, the singer explained details about the upcoming album and why the timing of Evermore is so meaningful to her.

“Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!” she wrote.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Her latest album comes just five months since the release of “Folklore” which she wrote while in quarantine amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old also released a film on Disney Plus, “The Long Pond Sessions” just two weeks ago which described the process behind “Folklore” and stripped-down performances.

