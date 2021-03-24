Taylor Swift And Mom Andrea Donate $50,000 To Mother Of Five Who Lost Husband To Covid

Taylor Swift and her mom Andrea are giving back.

On Tuesday, the pair made a donation to the GoFundMe page for Vickie Quarles, a mother of five whose husband Theodis passed away due to Covid-19 in late 2020.

“Just as superstars and legends are seldom replaced, Theodis’ transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team,” wrote Vicki’s friend DeQuanda Smith in the campaign description. “Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries…and ultimately their weddings.”

Taylor and her mom were clearly moved by the story, as they donated $50,000 to the campaign—the full amount of the goal. As of Wednesday afternoon, over $62,000 has been raised for the family.

Vickie shared a “message of heartfelt gratitude” after Taylor’s generosity, writing, “Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters.”

“I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee,” she continued. “I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart.”

“The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you. Thank you so very much,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has given back to moms in need during the pandemic. In December, she donated $13,000 to two moms struggling financially.

